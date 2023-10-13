Toby Alderweireld completely blown away by ‘rare’ Tottenham, Arsenal midfield target: ‘His potential is enormous’

Former Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld is delighted at talk his old club are ready to make a move for an outstanding Royal Antwerp midfielder, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.

TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that the Gunners have joined the chase to sign outstanding young talent Arthur Vermeeren, who has been given the seal of approval by his Antwerp teammate.

Tottenham are thought to well in the mix to land the 18-year-old, although there a host of European rivals also chasing his signature.

Manchester City, Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are just a few of the names mentioned, along with our report on Arsenal’s interest and their plans for Declan Rice if Vermeeren does indeed sign.

Despite still being a teenager, Vermeeren has already made 49 appearances for Antwerp and has been called up to the Belgium senior squad.

In terms of his style of play, football.london states that he is very similar to England star Rice although maybe a little more forward-thinking – which is still a part of Rice’s game that his developing.

‘Vermeeren is a cross between a traditional holding midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder,’ football.london reports.

‘A little similar to Arsenal club-record signing Declan Rice in that respect.

‘The talented youngster is extremely capable in possession, always looking for a pass forward.

‘He is adept at progressing the ball between the lines and can be quite creative when given the chance to roam forward.’

READ MORE: Why Arsenal won’t be deterred by Ivan Toney bidding war against Tottenham, Chelsea

Alderweireld expects big things from Vermeeren

And Alderweireld, who is the captain of Antwerp, is most definitely a big gan of the player and is confident he can go all the way.

He said, as reported in The Sun: “He arrived in the team by force of circumstance, but since then he has learned very quickly.

“He reads the game very well, his potential is enormous. Have I seen this before? Rarely, I think.”

In terms of a transfer fee, Vermeeren is currently valued in the region of £15million, which is a drop in the ocean for an 18-year-old who looks certain to make his full international debut any time soon.

But if Antwerp do decide to sell, it just remains to be seen where the talented teenager will end up.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham joined by SIX Prem clubs in chasing striker who’s outscoring Haaland, Mbappe and Kane