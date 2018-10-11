Toby Alderweireld has insisted that he is very at happy at Tottenham, while also providing a brief update on his current contract impasse with the club.

The Belgium defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Sky sources understand Manchester United failed to agree terms with Spurs for Alderweireld in the summer.

The 29-year-old recently became a father for the first time when his daughter Ayla was born, and he told Sky Sports News: “I’m the old Toby again. I try to do my best and help the team.

“How happy am I on a scale of one to 10? When you have a daughter it’s 10 out of 10. It doesn’t matter what happens. The joy that I get from that, I try to give it to my football.”

Alderweireld says he had “tunnel vision” during all the summer speculation and remained focused on Spurs.

However, when asked whether there is an update on a new contract, he said: “Not that I can say, no. I’m focused on Spurs and trying to help the team. That’s all I can do.”

Alderweireld is preparing for Belgium’s UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and the Netherlands, live on Sky Sports, and had words of encouragement for club and country team-mate Jan Vertonghen who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“He is devastated he can’t play but will try to come back as quickly as possible,” said Alderweireld. “If you’re injured it’s always mentally hard. He will get through this and become stronger.”

