Toby Alderweireld suggests Man Utd transfer hopes are over

Toby Alderweireld has confirmed he will return to pre-season training with Tottenham this weekend after suggesting his hopes of joining Manchester United this summer appear doomed.

The Red Devils have long been chasing a deal for the Belgium centre-half, but Spurs’ refusal to accept anything less than £60million appears to have scuppered Jose Mourinho’s hopes.

United have since moved on and are close to the capture of Yerry Mina from Barcelona instead – leaving Alderweireld kicking his heels and contemplating another season at Tottenham, where he has fallen down Mauricio Pochettino’s pecking order.

In an interview with Belgian outlet HLN, Alderweireld has hinted that he could still stay at Spurs this summer and admitted he is preparing to return to training this weekend.

“I will return to London this weekend for the start of pre-season with my club,” he said.

Although not commenting directly on Manchester United’s interest, the Belgian paper does now believe the player has resigned himself to starting the season at Tottenham. While the Premier League’s transfer window closes next week, it’s suggested the player could still move thereafter, with clubs in Italy and Spain also thought to be monitoring the defender’s situation.

