Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is closing in on a transfer to Al-Duhail in Qatar as boss Nuno Espirito Santo reshapes his defence, a report claims.

Alderweireld is one of the longest-serving players in Tottenham’s ranks, after joining in 2015. Following his move from Atletico Madrid, he has played a stoic role in the defence with 236 outings. But a year and a half after signing a new deal, speculation has arisen about his future in north London.

Indeed, transfer links with a move back to his native Belgium surfaced earlier this year.

Alderweireld in fact said that he wants to return home by 2023 to give his child the best education.

Before then, though, The Telegraph claims that the 32-year-old is now close to moving to Qatar. Tottenham have agreed a deal with Al-Duhail and Alderweireld will fly to the Middle East for a medical.

While personal terms remain the only obstacle, the newspaper adds that the transfer is likely to go through.

What’s more, Spurs will earn £13million and felt the Qatar club’s ‘ambitious’ approach was their best option.

The report claims that Antwerp made an approach for Alderweireld, but they did not offer as much as £13million.

Indeed, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wanted that fee given the centre-back has two years left on his contract and starred at Euro 2020.

New Tottenham boss Nuno has made reshaping his defence a key priority in this summer’s transfer window.

He wants Atalanta defender Christian Romero and also has interest in Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu and Sevilla’s Bryan Gil.

Meanwhile, Spurs have confirmed the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Tottenham eye Corona transfer

Elsewhere, Spurs are reportedly eyeing up a move for Porto’s Jesus Corona.

The attacker has been linked with a move to the Premier League before and that interest has resurfaced.

According to the latest reports, he feels that the time has come to seek a new challenge.

