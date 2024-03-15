Todd Boehly plots extraordinary Chelsea fire sale after Saudi Arabia trip sets wheels in motion

Todd Boehly has been in contact with Saudi Pro League chief Michael Emenalo over a Chelsea fire sale

Chelsea owner and chairman Todd Boehly has already set up a ‘fire sale’ in Saudi Arabia this summer as he looks to combat growing Financial Fair Play concerns at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues have spent an incredible amount of money on trying to improve their squad since Boehly stepped through the door back in 2022, with their outlay standing at more than £920million.

It was recently reported that the west London outfit must be “very close to the limit” with regards FFP, with potential punishmeent or even points deductions around the corner unless they make significant player sales.

And now Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has highlighted the link between Chelsea and their former sporting director Michael Emenalo, who now holds a senior role in the Saudi Pro League set-up.

He believes that it’s only a matter of time before the Blues try and unload some members of their bloated squad to Saudi Arabia, although no names are mentioned in the actual report.

He told Football Insider: “There’s going to be a fire sale of talent at Chelsea.

“My sources have told me that Todd Boehly was down in Saudi Arabia, potentially trying to arrange sales for some players ahead of time.

“That could be one way that they try and get some quick money at the end of the season.

“It’s going to take some pretty fancy footwork to do that, but there is a connection down there.

“Michael Emenalo is now the supremo of the Saudi Pro League and has a long relationship with Chelsea.

“That’s where I’m told they are looking.”

Saudi path an easier one for Chelsea to tread

Wyness adds that it will be tougher for Chelsea to sell any of their players to European rivals, with stand-in skipper Conor Gallagher continually linked to London rivals Tottenham.

He added: “In terms of looking to other clubs to sell players and cover this shortfall – that could be very hard.

“It could be that the Saudi League is the big escape hatch for Chelsea. If that’s the case, then they could just about get away without any punishments.”

The Blues are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Championship leaders Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

