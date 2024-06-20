Everton are poised to announce two signings and one outgoing

Everton are poised to announce an impressive double deal as the club step up their summer transfer business, although a young attacking talent will be leaving Goodison Park.

The Toffees are set for a busy summer as fans wait with bated breath for new signings and new owners, and it looks like they won’t have long to wait when it comes to the former.

TT can reveal Everton have agreed a deal to bring in Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam for a fee close to £9million, with personal terms fully agreed and the medical is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

They want him through the door and announced by Monday and all is on track for that deadline to be made with ease.

Iroegbunam will sign a long-term deal and is seen as an exciting coup by Everton, who have been tracking the 20-year-old for a long time.

Young Toffees attacker Lewis Dobbin will go in the other direction and a deal is being finalised by Villa to bring him into their squad.

However, it will go down as two separate deals and not a swap due to the fact it will help both clubs with PSR and show as profitable sales on their accounts.

Dobbin has agreed to the move and personal terms are signed off, final documents and agreements are being made between clubs over the final fee.

Harrison signing on at Goodison again

Another deal is set to be completed this week by Everton and that is to renew the loan of Jack Harrison from Leeds United.

The club and the player have a strong relationship and they were always working to retain him for next season.

There were discussions over a permanent deal but with Everton in a tight spot with PSR and awaiting confirmation of new owners they have settled for a loan deal across next season’s campaign.

The winger’s contract does not expire at Elland road until 2028 and they are demanding a high fee for the former Man City product.

However, he will join Iroegbunam over the coming days and be wearing Everton blue for next season.