Everton tipped to sell one of two top stars as Newcastle plot significant Goodison Park raid

Everton are being tipped to sell one of two top stars amid major financial concerns as Premier League rivals Newcastle prepare to swoop.

The Toffees have posted losses of over £430million across the last two years and there are reports they are facing a potential 12-point deduction as the Premier League recommend a severe punishment for the club’s failure to stick to Financial Fair Play rules.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Richarlison and Anthony Gordon have all been allowed to leave for big fees in recent seasons, and it appears that at least one more Everton star could be bound for St James’ Park any time soon.

Indeed, The Athletic’s Jacob Whitehead has detailed two Everton players who Eddie Howe can try and lure to Tyneside – namely Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite.

He said: “Palhinha is potentially unrealistic, but Onana could be viable. Newcastle previously took advantage of Everton’s financial situation when signing Anthony Gordon in January — and with finances still perilous, Sean Dyche’s side will likely need to sell one of Onana or centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the next year.

“The Belgium international is raw but massively talented; the drawback is the length of time it could take him to integrate into Howe’s system.”

Onana is being viewed as a like-for-like swap for Sandro Tonali as Newcastle await news of the Italy star’s potential ban for betting offences while still in his homeland.

Two key men linked with Everton exits

For Everton though, the potential exit of the Belgian would come as a big blow as Onana has excelled under Sean Dyche in the heart of the Toffees’ midfield.

However, at least midfield is a position of strength for Everton, with Dyche also able to call on the likes of James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

To that end, potentially losing Branthwaite is being viewed as an even bigger concern for the Merseysiders.

The 21-year-old has now bedded his way into Dyche’s starting XI and has been performing like he could stay there for year to come.

But if the points deduction becomes a reality then there is every chance, given the club’s financial predicament, that Onana or Branthwaite – or possibly even both – could be sacrificed.

Everton are back in action on Sunday when they head to West Ham in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Serious coup confirmed, as Liverpool, Everton, Brentford all beaten to free-scoring striker