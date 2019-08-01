Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley for an undisclosed fee reported to be £8million.

England international Heaton departs Turf Moor after captaining the club and being named their player of the year in 2016/17.

Villa have been extremely active in the transfer market this summer – you can see all the completed deals here – with Heaton arriving, most likely as No 1, but with a battle with Jed Steer for the shirt.

Speaking to the official website, head coach Dean Smith said: “I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa.

“He’s done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season.”

The Clarets, meanwhile, are expected to plug the gap left by Heaton with a swoop on Leeds for Northern Ireland international keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Elland Road and will join up to provide cover and competition for Nick Pope, who will likely start the season as No 1 at Turf Moor.

Burnley have agreed a £3.5million deal with Leeds for Peacock-Farrell with the signing expected to go through before the end of the week.

Villa have also confirmed the signing of Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge for a fee thought to be £11million.

“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for. He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play,” Smith added.

Nakamba, 25, was a target for Villa in January while they were in the Championship. The Zimbabwe international played in France for Nancy and Vitesse Arnhem in Holland before his spell at Club Brugge – for whom he played in the Champions League.

