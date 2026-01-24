TEAMtalk understands that Tommy Watson is emerging as one of the most in‑demand young wingers available, as interest in the Brighton talent intensifies both in England and across Europe.

Watson, who came through the Sunderland academy before joining Brighton in a £10m deal over the summer, has long been viewed as a high‑ceiling wide player with the pace and directness to trouble senior defences. And now, with the Seagulls signalling they are ready to let the 19‑year‑old leave this month, the race to secure his signature has erupted.

Sources have told us that a number of English clubs have already moved into position – and we understand that among those showing an interest are Burnley, Bristol City, Preston, Millwall and Stoke. They all believe Watson could make an immediate impact in the second half of the season.

But the competition is far from limited to the domestic market. We can reveal that clubs in Portugal, France and Germany have also contacted Brighton to register their interest, with several European sides keen to offer Watson a pathway similar to the growing number of young English players thriving abroad.

Brighton are believed to be open to a range of proposals, with the club’s priority centred on ensuring Watson lands at a destination where he will play regular senior football — something that has been difficult to guarantee given the depth of attacking options available at the Amex.

Some of the foreign interest has seen enquiries made about a possible permanent deal, but that is not an option Brighton are willing to consider.

As a result, we are informed that Watson’s representatives are now assessing the landscape, weighing up the benefits of a Championship loan against the appeal of a move overseas. A decision is expected to take shape in the coming days as clubs begin to formalise their offers.

Watson has made 10 appearances across all competitions this season for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, scoring once and adding three assists.

However, he has managed just 57 minutes of action in the Premier League across six appearances off the bench; hence Hurzeler’s willingness to let him leave.

