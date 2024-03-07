Euro Paper Talk: Toney forgotten as Arsenal race towards signing of lethal 32-goal striker; Agent gives Liverpool dream update

Ivan Toney is no longer the main striker target at Arsenal as a deadly Europa League star is firmly in their sights, an agent has revealed it is ‘impossible’ an elite Liverpool man will depart Anfield this summer, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Barcelona plotting another Manchester City raid.

ARSENAL MAKE BIG STRIKER DECISION

While Arsenal are admirers of Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney, the Gunners are instead looking to bolster their attack with the signing of Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres, following a key update from a transfer insider.

Toney is back from his betting ban and has immediately made a difference for Brentford, having netted four goals in his first eight Premier League matches this campaign.

Bees manager Thomas Frank has admitted that it is highly likely the Englishman will be sold this summer, as long his price tag is met. That is thought to be in the region of £80-100million.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Toney in the past 12 months, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest.

But it seems Toney may be left frustrated in his hopes of securing a dream move to Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Gyokeres as the ideal replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who has been speaking with Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Arsenal hold concrete interest in the 25-year-old.

Arsenal scouts have been hugely impressed by the way Gyokeres has adapted to the Portuguese top flight after swapping Coventry City for Sporting last summer.

Gyokeres has established himself as arguably the most fearsome striker in Portugal, with his record standing at 32 goals and 11 assists in 36 matches.

Arteta target in fine form

That includes five strikes in eight Europa League appearances, helping Sporting reach the last 16 of the competition.

Arsenal are in need of a lethal striker who can score 25 goals or more per season – something Jesus will struggle to achieve – and Gyokeres looks like a perfect fit.

Di Marzio states that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Sweden international in case they miss out on Victor Osimhen, though it is currently Arsenal who are leading the race.

Major Serie A clubs like Gyokeres a lot, but Di Marzio adds: “They don’t want to pay so much for him. Only the Premier League clubs can afford him.”

In a major boost for Arsenal, Sporting are happy to sell Gyokeres this summer as they know his stock is incredibly high.

The player himself is open to joining Arsenal too, as he wants to return to England and test himself out against some of the best centre-backs in the world.

Sporting were very clever when signing Gyokeres, as they tied him down to a contract lasting until June 2028. That deal also includes a gigantic €100m (£85m) release clause.

That is clearly a lot of money for Arsenal to pay, though the Gunners have already indicated they are willing to spend a similar fee on Toney.

Plus, Arsenal could fund the huge swoop for Gyokeres by offloading players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, all of whom are struggling to get into the starting eleven.

BARCELONA WANT FRESH JOAO CANCELO LOAN

Barcelona cannot afford to sign loanee Joao Cancelo permanently from Man City this summer. As such, they hope to engineer a fresh loan deal which will give them another 12 months to save up for his permanent capture. (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund ace Marco Reus is fully focused on helping the club go as far as possible in the Champions League, despite being linked with moves to West Ham United, MLS or Turkey. (Fabrizio Romano)

The agent of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admitted his client could secure a transfer this summer if a major bid arrives from Man City, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool and Man City are both in the mix for impressive Porto midfielder Alan Varela, who will cost €70m (£60m) to sign. (Foot Mercato)

Barca remain interested in Arsenal boss Arteta, despite the 41-year-old being eager to continue his exciting project at the Emirates. (various)

Stuttgart are hopeful of making Deniz Undav’s loan from Brighton permanent this summer. The forward has managed 15 goals in 23 matches while in Germany so far. (Sky Germany)

LIVERPOOL DELIGHT AFTER AGENT ADMISSION

Alisson’s agent has stated that it is ‘impossible’ the goalkeeper will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, in response to Brazilian reports claiming he might sign for Internacional. (Revista Colorada)

Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup has backed Man City to win the Champions League again after Pep Guardiola’s side cruised into the quarter-finals of the competition. (TNT Sports)

Thomas Tuchel is considering a sensational return to Chelsea if the Blues axe Mauricio Pochettino. The German feels he has unfinished business in England. (Bild)

Paulo Dybala is enjoying his time at Roma and is not looking to join Barca in the summer transfer window, even though reports have suggested that move could happen. (Fabrizio Romano)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are among three Premier League clubs interested in landing Wolfsburg attacker Jonas Wind. (Wolfsburger Allgemeine)

Atletico Madrid have triggered an option to extend the contract of former Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta until summer 2025. The full-back has made 22 appearances for Atleti this term. (Marca)