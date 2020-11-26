Barcelona presidential hopeful drops Neymar bombshell amid return talk

Barcelona presidential hopeful Toni Freixa has made his stance very clear on the potential return of Neymar to the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international is still considered one of the top performers on the planet, despite his form dipping at PSG.

But Freixa is clearly not a fan and admits he will not waste any time chasing Neymar if he gets the top job.

Former Blaugrana supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu was continually linked with trying to re-sign the winger.

However, Freixa is having none of it and told Cadena SER, as cited by Goal: “Neymar, because of his performance, is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now. If I were president, I would not sign him.”

Freixa was also eager to point out to those in Catalunya that the club is bigger than any one player. He added: “The most important thing about Barcelona is Barcelona itself. We do not depend on anyone.”

Neymar, who moved to Paris for £200m in 2017, has been linked with a return to LaLiga for some time.

Indeed, Barca’s rivals Real Madrid were also said to be considering a bid before Covid-19 hit their finances.

But despite the 28-year-old failing to hit the same heights he did in Catalonia, PSG still want him to stay.

Neymar talks ongoing

The club’s sporting director Leonardo has confirmed PSG have started negotiations to extend the contracts of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He told the club website: “Remember that PSG suffered financial losses this year, we’re in a complicated moment and it’s not easy, but we’re talking directly with Mbappe and Neymar. There is a question of timing. The idea of an extension exists. We have arrived at the moment when we must have clearer situations.”

That news will certainly be welcomed by Freixa in he does get the Barca top job.

The 52-year-old would immediately be under pressure to bring in big names. But with a player he does not rate out of the picture, it would scope to move for other targets.

