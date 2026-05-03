Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move to appoint Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp as their next manager

A fresh report claims Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos is actively looking to secure his fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp as the next permanent manager of the club.

Widespread reports from Spain state that former Germany star Kroos, who left Real in the summer of 2024, will be returning to Los Blancos as part of a new sporting structure.

While his exact title is still being finalised, it appears he has already been given his first brief: Bring in Klopp as manager.

Speaking to Ramon Alvarez de Mon on his YouTube channel, Spanish journalist Joaquin Maroto claims 36-year-old Kroos will join Real Madrid’s sporting structure at the end of a campaign where Barcelona are set to secure LaLiga success again – and that he is already ‘unofficially trying to convince Jurgen Klopp to become their next manager’.

“Toni Kroos and Jurgen Klopp are the pair that interest the most. It’s the one that Real Madrid are willing to put the bet on,” Maroto stated.

“Madrid need to be certain that Klopp wants to return to the sidelines. Kroos has been the one sounding out Klopp, to see if Klopp wants to make his return to the Real Madrid bench.”

“If Kroos tells the president that Klopp would be willing, at that moment Real Madrid would get to work [on bringing him],” he said.

“It’s already been decided that Kroos will join the club’s sporting structure, something that will be made official shortly – maybe a day after La Liga ends.”

Maroto added: “His first job will then be to assess Klopp’s availability to come to Real Madrid, but the truth is he is already doing that… let’s say unofficially.

“Klopp would only leave his position at Red Bull to coach Real Madrid – he’s not going to leave it for something else.”

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Spanish journos claim Mourinho will take charge instead

Despite those claims from Maroto, Spanish journalist Miguel ‘Latigo’ Serrano believes that all indications are instead pointing towards a stunning return to Real for Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was the Real Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013 and won three major trophies with the Spanish and European giants, including La Liga in 2012.

Sources have also told us that Mourinho himself is willing to leave his current role as the Benfica manager and move to Madrid at the end of the season.

And Serrano said on ‘Despierta San Francisco’ on Radio Marca: “I think Real Madrid’s coach is going to be Jose Mourinho because every day that goes by without Klopp giving an answer, it is understood that he is not going to want to, and the next one on the ladder who generates some excitement is Mourinho.”

Serrano’s colleague, Nacho Pena, backed up that statement by adding: “They are the ones with the most options, they create excitement, both have a bit of a mean streak… Madrid has a couple of men sounding out the German, but so far, he has not responded.

“If Klopp said yes, Real Madrid would dive in headfirst, but honestly, I think Mourinho is the best option.

“Now it’s time for periods of the whip.”