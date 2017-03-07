Toni Kroos ‘opens door’ to possible Man Utd move – report

Toni Kroos will reportedly be keen on a transfer to Manchester United in the summer if Real Madrid fail to lift silverware this season.

A report in Spanish news outlet Diario Gol has suggested that the German will ‘become frustrated if the Madrid side’s season ends without a trophy win’, which is looking increasingly probable.

Real have crashed out of the Copa Del Ray and have surrendered a seven-point lead at the top of the La Liga table in recent weeks.

Manchester United have been continuously linked with the 27-year-old in recent transfer windows, and Jose Mourinho is said to be very keen on bringing the World Cup winner to Old Trafford.

Although the midfielder has recently stated his happiness at the Bernabeu, a big money move could yet still materialise

Last year, former Manchester United boss David Moyes revealed that Kroos had previously agreed to join the club.

“Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent,” said Moyes.

Meanwhile, Kroos has added to the speculation that he could one day move to the Premier League, admitting on social media that his favourite city in the world is London.

During a Twitter Q&A, the midfielder was asked ‘Whats your favourite city to go on a trip to’, which he rather interestingly replied: “Love London.”