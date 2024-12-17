Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos reveals the ONE Serie A club he would have played for

Toni Kroos has recently revealed the one Serie A club he could have imagined himself playing for after spending a decade winning everything it was possible to win at Real Madrid.

The former Germany international bowed out in style as Real won the LaLiga and Champions League double in his final season before hanging up his boots at the age of 34.

Kroos scored once and added 10 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions before saying his goodbyes in Madrid, but not before he laid on one of Real Madrid‘s goals in the Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

And now, according to a report from Football Italia, Kroos has revealed the one team in Italy he could have ended up playing for – even if he could never have imagined himself walking away from The Bernabeu.

In his own words, Kroos said: “There was interest from Serie A clubs when I was playing in Spain, but I never thought about leaving the Blancos.

“I’ve always liked Italian football, but Real is Real… Right now, I wouldn’t see myself badly at Inter.

“They play with confidence and calm, trying to dominate proceedings; they are really strong.”

Kroos ended up making 465 appearances for Real Madrid from 2014-2024, scoring 28 goals and won four LaLiga titles as well as five Champions Leagues in a trophy-laden career.

Latest Real Madrid news: Wirtz set for Real transfer snub / centre-back deal close to be finalised

Florian Wirtz may be set to snub transfer interest from a number of European giants to extend his stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

The German international enjoyed a breakout season for the Bundesliga team in 2023/24, scoring 18 goals and bagging 20 assists as they won a league and cup double.

Naturally, that attracted interest from a whole host of teams but Leverkusen are in a strong position as the 21-year-old’s contract runs until 2027.

Despite links with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and more, reports suggest the versatile forward may put pen to paper on a new deal.

Meanwhile, Real are set to add a defender to their ranks in January after an agreement on personal terms was struck, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a club-to-club deal is “almost done.”

According to multiple sources, Real Madrid are primed to sign a player from Leganes, who stunned Barcelona in LaLiga over the weekend, next month.

Spanish journalist Rodra P revealed that the Bernabeu outit are ‘on the verge’ of signing Leganes B centre-back, Lamini Fati, in January.

