Tony Mowbray makes statement to fans following impressive Blackburn win

Tony Mowbray admitted he is happy for the Blackburn fans following their 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham City.

The victory was the first time Rovers have won five consecutive league fixtures in 21 years. The win also marked five consecutive clean sheets, the first time they’ve achieved this since 1997. And Mowbray couldn’t help but be pleased he was giving the fans something to cheer about.

Speaking after the game to LancsLive, he said: “I’m pleased for the fans that came to watch.

“They will have sat and watched the game last night and thought ‘we can go third tomorrow’.

“I’m sure Rovers fans over the years have been let down when the excitement is there and you’re thinking ‘here we go’.”

Goals from John Buckley, Brighton loanee Reda Khadra and a Ben Brereton brace secured all three points as Blackburn moved to third in the table.

Rovers now sit just three points off league-leaders Fulham, and just one point away from the automatic promotion spots.

However, Mowbray insisted fans should not get ahead of themselves.

“It was great to find a performance yet it means nothing at the halfway stage of the season.

“But it’s still important when you hope to win games and try and win games that you can do that.

“The combination of the defensive stability and the goal threat we carry is pretty potent at the minute.”

Emotions positively impact Rovers squad

Mowbray once again complimented the Rovers squad for their reaction since the Fulham defeat.

Last month, Mowbray’s side were humiliated 7-0 at home to the Cottagers.

But since then, Blackburn have gone seven games undefeated, including six wins.

Mowbray praised his squad for how they have let that loss positively impact their recent performances.

He said: “I tried to use some of the negativity around the Fulham result with the team to galvanise and with young players it’s something they feel.

“I like emotional people and when you prick the emotional they have to react and do.

“This whole team have reacted incredibly well on the back of that.”