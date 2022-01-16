Tony Mowbray offers surprise transfer update as Rovers put faith in youth

Tony Mowbray has confirmed his side will not panic buy in the January transfer window, despite a growing number of absentees in his squad.

Blackburn Rovers have been in stunning form recently, recording 26 points from their last ten fixtures. However, the Lancashire club have been operating with a relatively thin squad in recent weeks, as their injury list continues to grow. Despite this, Mowbray insisted his club have enough young talent to cope with missing members.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “We won’t do that, we won’t bring players in for the sake of it.

“We have young players, we’ll play Garrett and the young players that have been around our squad to fill the bench.

“We have some really important versatile players, John Buckley can play right wing-back because he can play anywhere.”

Rovers currently sit just outside the automatic promotion spots, only missing out on goal difference.

Undefeated in the league since early November, their most recent win came on the weekend as they beat Cardiff City 1-0 inside the Welsh capital.

However, the journey was completed with only 18 players in the squad – Tyrhys Dolan missed out through an injury sustained in training mid-week.

And the boss offered fans a positive update following his injury scare on Thursday.

He said: “Numbers are tight, Dolan wasn’t here, he’s nicked his hamstring a little bit and so we don’t want to put him in if it’s going to make it worse.

“We’ll see if he’s right for Wednesday but I don’t think he will be.

“The numbers are tight but we’ve got some young players behind who’d be desperate to be on our bench and have a chance of playing for Blackburn Rovers.”

Boss praises defenders following positive clean sheet

Following the victory against Cardiff, Mowbray highlighted the impressive performance of his defence in recent weeks.

Since the 7-0 thrashing against Fulham, Rovers have conceded just three goals from ten league games.

And Mowbray admitted he couldn’t be happier with his current backline.

He said: “They put a lot of balls in the box from throws and corners and I felt [Thomas] Kaminski did really well to deal with some long ball. [Daniel] Ayala is always going to help us with that because he’s a monster in the air.

“The three defenders who started as well, Scotty Wharton, a young guy who is really growing into his job.

“There’s Jan Paul [van Hecke], who has the heart of a lion and [Darragh] Lenihan, I’ve been here five years and this is the best he’s been for us. He’s dominant, strong and releases pressure with his passing.

“The team were good, they battled and deserved that positive result. You can feel the intensity in the dressing room to keep on winning.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Promotion hopefuls Fulham, Blackburn enter battle for standout Championship star