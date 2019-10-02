Pulis reacts to Serge Gnabry’s Bayern form after winger’s WBA struggles

Tony Pulis has spoken of his shock at seeing Serge Gnabry become the player he is today after the winger’s four-goal salvo for Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Pulis was in charge of West Brom when he had the then-Arsenal winger on a season-long loan, but the player struggled badly with the arrangement cut short and the player then moving to Germany with Werder Bremen.

Since moving to the Bundesliga, Gnabry has looked a different beast, eventually earning a lucrative move to Bayern Munich, and his transformation was completed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich ran out 7-2 winners – leaving Mauricio Pochettino to hold an inquest with his players.

Responding to the player’s success at the Bundesliga champions, Pulis told Sky Sports: “I’m amazed. We had him at West Brom, we took him on loan and we could never get him fit. He got taken off in an under-21 game.”

Gnabry managed only three senior games at The Hawthorns, two of which were in the League Cup, leaving Pulis to explain: “He went back to Arsenal and they sold him on. He was a good kid… didn’t mind him at all. He’s fulfilled his potential. You can knock me over with a feather.

“Having worked with him at West Brom and seeing him there to what he’s done is just absolutely amazing. When people show what they can really do… really knuckle down and become so good, as he’s done, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Gnabry himself reckoned the result would send a message to the rest of Europe that Bayern mean business in the Champions League this season.

“We delivered a great performance, always pushing, never stopped. There comes also such a result,” he told his club’s website.

“It was a great evening for us. I’ve been waiting for my first Champions League goal for a long time and I would not have dreamed of shooting four straight away.”

And the player also had a message for supporters of both Bayern and his former club Arsenal when he took to Twitter to declare: “North London is RED!”

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

