Axe falls on Tony Pulis at Sheffield Wednesday as big-name trio line up

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis just 45 days – and 10 matches – after his appointment.

The Championship strugglers made the announcement late on Monday night. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri indicating issues on and off the pitch were behind the decision.

Pulis’ dismissal came two days after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn in his 10th game in charge.

Chansiri said in a statement on the club website: “The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision.

“On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status. I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so.”

Wednesday said first-team coach Neil Thompson would take charge of the team until a permanent replacement was found. He will pick the team, starting with Tuesday’s game against Middlesbrough.

Former Stoke, West Brom and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was only appointed on November 13. That following the departure of Garry Monk.

However, Pulis struggled to arrest their slide and won just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry on December 19.

Wednesday lie second bottom of the table on 13 points, three points from safety.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager

A number of big-names have been linked with the job since Pulis’ sacking.

The early favourite for the job is Danny Cowley, who has been out of work since leaving neighbouring Huddersfield.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has also been touted for the job. Paul Cook – who did such brilliant things with Wigan – is also in contention.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe also features among the favourites, while Slaven Bilic – recently sacked by West Brom – is also being talked about.