Too fat to sell; Chelsea concerned with striker’s fitness

Chelsea are reportedly fearing that Diego Costa is growing fat as the striker continues his exile from Antonio Conte’s first team.

The Spain hitman is currently on an extended summer holiday in Brazil and The Sun states that the Blues believe he is piling on the pounds as the club prepare for their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Costa missed the club’s entire pre-season programme, as Conte wants rid of the player, with the club said to have monitoring his progress on Instagram as they try and line-up a buyer for the 28-year-old.

Images have even appeared of Costa riding a jet ski with his dog.

Chelsea are rapidly running out of time to find a buyer before the end of the transfer window, although the player himself favours a return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants are, however, banned from signing any players until January which may be just as well if do bring back Costa.

The Sun also claims that the forward has opened legal proceedings against Chelsea, who it is claimed have blocked a move to Atletico for the player.