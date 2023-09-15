Newcastle looking to spoil Man Utd chase for £43m LaLiga winger Ten Hag wants to replace Sancho

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping a close watch on Manchester United and Barcelona target Nico Williams ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacker is regarded as one of the best wide young wide players in LaLiga and has also been on the radar of the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa.

However, Toon boss Eddie Howe is also a fan and is ready to join the race for Williams in the new year.

The Spain international broke onto the scene in 2020 and has since gone on to become one of Bilbao’s key performers.

Williams scored nine goals and added six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions last season, helping Bilbao reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The forward has also carried on his fine form from last term into the current campaign, laying on four assists so far in Spain.

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Williams in January as they eye a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has been completely frozen out of Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

Liverpool have also been keeping one eye on the Bilbao man after all the Saudi Pro League attention Mo Salah has been getting.

Howe keen on exciting Bilbao winger

However, Spanish publication Sport claims that Newcastle have joined Barca in the hunt for the player, with the Catalan side said to be ‘wary’ of interest from big clubs in England.

The Magpies are said to be ‘following Williams situation closely’, along with the trio of other Premier League sides already mentioned.

The Spaniard’s current contract with Bilbao expires at the end of the season and includes a €50m (£42.9m) release clause. However, Bilbao are working hard to tie him down to a new deal, although those efforts have fallen on deaf ears so far.

The quartet of Premier League clubs also have an advantage over Barcelona, given the Nou Camp outfit’s preference is to sign the player on a free next summer due to their financial constraints.

Bids are expected to be made in January for the player, it just remains to be seen whether any match the winger’s release clause.

Newcastle are back in action on Saturday evening when they host Brentford in the Premier League.

