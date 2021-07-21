€3m shortfall causes Tottenham to switch targets and lock on to loan star

Tottenham have reportedly switched transfer targets after failing to pay the €25m demanded by Bologna for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spurs have already made contact with the Serie A side for the versatile star. And a number of reports in Italy claimed that with Nuno Espirito Santo in place the deal could well be speeded up.

The Sun reported last month that Spurs were confident of sealing a £15m deal for the 22-year-old.

Spurs made their “first offer” of €18m for the Bologna man. Tuttosport via Sport Witness also reported the north London club could raise their proposal to €20m.

Bologna director Riccardo Bigon remains steadfast in his opinion that he will only sell Tomiyasu for €25m.

Bigon told Sky Sport: “We’re not in a rush to sell Tomiyasu… Tottenham made a bid, it’s true – but many clubs are interested. He’s tempted by the Premier Lesgue chance, we’re gonna wait for good conditions.”

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness insist Spurs director Fabio Paratici and Bigon are €3m apart in their valuations.

And it now, per the Italian paper, looks like Espirito Santo has moved away from Tomiyasu and locked on to Cristian Romero.

Romero top of the list

With the Japan star on a backburner, Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero is now top of Spurs’ wanted list.

The 23-year-old started three games for Argentina at this summer’s Copa America, including the famous final victory over hosts Brazil.

Romero, who has also been linked with Man Utd, is actually midway through a two-year loan from Juventus. However, Atalanta are expected to trigger an option to buy for a fixed fee of in the region of £13.8m. They will then look to make a bumper profit by selling the player on to Spurs.

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has though stated that any offers for Romero “must match the player’s value”.

“Romero is one of the best defenders in Serie A and it’s normal that many clubs are interested in signing him. Atalanta allowed him to develop and play Champions League football,” said Percassi, as reported by Football Italia.

“Let’s see what happens, if we are to sell players, we must do it in a smart way and offers must match the player’s value.”

According to a report from Sport Italia, via Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are also chasing Romero.

Barca have already added Eric Garcia to their backline, but also have an interest in Romero, who has yet to kick a ball for Juve.