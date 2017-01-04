‘Toothless Arsenal aren’t in title race and never have been’
Arsenal fans blast last night’s performance at Bournemouth, while Man Utd fans grow in confidence and Crystal Palace fans sense relegation.
Ramsey slated
Ramsey! Ramsey !Ramsey! Why is he still at the club let alone starting or playing at all?
Ok Bellerin had his worse game ever, then there is Xhaka who just showed why he can’t be trusted with constant rash decisions. Then there is Cech who has no reason to be number one. Generally the worst we have played all season but my word Ramsey is suppose to be five star player, he was played in his favourite position and a two year old would have done better than him yesterday!
He has no business on the bench let alone the team and just like Wenger we would never win anything of significance as long as Ramsey is in the team. Complete and utter useless player. He is a fraud of a player and has no place in any top team. Waste of space, garbage, useless, complete trash.
Jeff Adelaide would have done better than Ramsey and perhaps we would have won with him and Iwobi changing position upfront.
Palace doomed
This season is a lost cause. Time to get real folks and prepare for life in the Championship. We are worse under Sam and he just sits in his dug-out showing no passion or fight. At least Pardew looked like he cared…oh Mr Parish what have you done ?
Instead of buying new players in the current window it should be time to prune the squad. Time to get real Mr Parish, we are the worst team in the premiership. There is no hope of survival.
United to climb?
Pep taking time
One thing is for certain, the media have already started to ‘label’ him. For City fans, his methods will take time and by his own admission will take longer than he thought.
For me, I accept this year as a transitional year no matter what the outcome, next season my expectancy will be high, with fresh faces and players who can understand what is going on. The Premier League needs change or it will be overtaken by wherever TV thinks the next option is…