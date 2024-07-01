Top 10 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs: One team fills three spots

As a busy summer of transfer activity prepares to burst into life, TEAMtalk takes a look at the 10 most expensive signings made between Premier League clubs, with one club holding three of the 10 spots.

New rules over financial fair play will no doubt have an impact, but there’s still likely to be plenty of money splashed out for some top talent this summer as Premier League rivals go head-to-head in the market.

To that end, TT has decided to have a run through the current top 10 list of signings made between top-flight English clubs and it’s Chelsea who lead the way, ahead of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

So here’s the top 10 countdown in reverse order…

10. Marc Cucurella – Brighton to Chelsea – £55m

The Chelsea and Spain left-back made the switch to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in August 2022, penning a six-year contract in the process.

Cucurella was brought in by Thomas Tuchel to compete with Ben Chilwell on the left and has not always been first-choice despite his hefty price tag.

The 25-year-old was a regular contributor towards the end of last season though and has been a regular starter for hs country at Euro 2024.

DEEP DIVE: Every Premier League player whose contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 season

9. Riyad Mahrez – Leicester to Man City – £60m

Mahrez was a Premier League winner with the Foxes back in 2016 and scored 48 goals in 179 appearances for Leicester before making his big-money switch to The Etihad in 2018.

He also won four league titles in Manchester, along with two FA Cups and three League Cups and was a vital member of Pep Guardiola’s starting XI before City decided to cash in on the winger.

Mahrez, now 33, joined Al-Ahli for £30m in the summer of 2023 and scored 12 goals in 33 games for the Saudi Pro League side last term.

8. Kai Havertz – Chelsea to Arsenal – £65m

Arsenal’s shock swoop for Havertz certainly raised some eyebrows when he moved across London to The Emirates in the summer of 2023.

The Germany international mostly struggled at Stamford Bridge, scoring 32 goals in 139 games for Chelsea before Mikel Arteta clearly saw something in the player that intrigued him.

That intuition has largely worked out for the Gunners boss, with Havertz notching 14 times in 51 outings last term as he made big improvements as the season moved on.

However, that won’t stop Arsenal trying to sign a new central striker this summer which could end leaving the 25-year-old playing more of a supporting role.

7. Wesley Fofana – Leicester to Chelsea – £70m

A forgotten man at Stamford Bridge due to his misfortune with injuries, Fofana has only featured 20 times since signing from the Foxes back in the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old has had two serious knee injuries since the move and did not play at all last season, despite being cleared to resume training in late 2023.

Fofana remains a player with tremendous potential though and is expected to play a key role for the Blues going forward under new boss Enzo Maresca.

6. Virgil van Dijk – Southampton to Liverpool – £75m

One of the best signings in Premier League history and a player who helped transform Liverpool from contenders under Jurgen Klopp to Premier League and Champions League winners.

Van Dijk’s price tag looks an absolute snip when you consider the sheer impact he has had on the club since arriving on Merseyside in 2018.

The 32-year-old is perhaps not quite the same force he was before he suffered an ACL injury back in 2020, but he remains one of the top central defenders and leaders in the English game.

DON’T MISS: Eight Liverpool transfer targets at 2024 Copa America as Arne Slot eyes influx of talent

5. Romelu Lukaku – Everton to Man Utd – £75m

Lukaku’s cumulative transfer fees total £285m, with United forking out £75m of that figure to take him from Goodison Park back in 2017.

The Belgium international ended up scoring 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils – the sort of stats many top-level strikers would be happy with. However, United got back not far off what they paid out when the sold the frontman to Inter Milan just two years later.

Since then Lukaku has returned to Chelsea and had loan spells back at Inter and Roma. He is currently being heavily tipped to join up with Antonio Conte again at Napoli.

4. Harry Maguire – Leicester to Man Utd – £80m

A player who Erik ten Hag now appears to want gone but was once a solid foundation piece for United to build from after a huge £80m spend.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy before the start of last season and only featured 31 times in all competitions, although injury issues also played a part in those numbers.

The 31-year-old also failed to recover from injury to make England’s Euro 2024 squad and now faces a wait over the summer to see what the future holds for him at Old Trafford.

3. Moises Caicedo – Brighton to Chelsea – £100m

A player who got better as the season wore on, although ultimately Chelsea would have expected more from Caicedo in his first season at the club.

On paper, the partnership of Enzo Fernandez and the former Brighton man looks a dynamite combination but it never panned out like that until late in the season when the Blues finished the campaign in style.

However, Caicedo firmly has time on his side at just 22 years of age and after a season of adapting to life in London could be one of the stars of next season under Maresca.

2. Declan Rice – West Ham to Arsenal – £105m

What a signing the England man has turned out to be for the Gunners, pushing them all the way in the title race after his big-money move across London.

Rice transitioned from a defensive midfielder into a box-to-box No.8 at The Emirates and was one of the players of the season in the Premier League, taking his game to another level.

At just 25 years of age, Rice has the ability and drive to become one of the best midfielders in world football, particularly if he continues his current rate of progress under Arteta.

READ NEXT: The seven clubs chasing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and their likelihood of signing him

1. Jack Grealish – Aston Villa to Manchester City – £105.75m

The City attacker clings on to that record of being the most expensive British player in Premier League history and the biggest transfer between top-flight success.

However, it’s been a real mixed bag for the former Villa man at The Etihad, where he has contributed to a hat-trick of Premier League titles as well as a Champions League since 2021.

Last season saw a real drop off in his performance levels though, with the 28-year-old scoring just three goals and adding three assists in 36 games in all competitions.

Grealish’s struggles led to him being dropped from the England squad for Euro 2024 and he now faces a battle to win back his starting sport for club and country ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.