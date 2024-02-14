Top 10 most valuable on-loan players in the Premier League: Man Utd struggler, USMNT star, next Arsenal signing

Signing players on loan can be a useful way for clubs to get around financial restrictions while still being able to strengthen their squads with valuable new additions.

Here, TEAMtalk counts down the top 10 players who are on loan at a Premier League club this season – either from another or from a foreign outfit – and ranks them by their market value.

Transfer values in euros are taken from Transfermarkt, as of the end of 2023 (but none have since changed on that algorithm by the time of writing in mid-February).

10. Lewis Hall (€18m)

After enjoying his debut Premier League season with Chelsea in 2022/23, in which he was named the club’s Academy Player of the Year, it came as a surprise to some when Lewis Hall went to Newcastle United on loan for the following campaign.

However, Hall was raised as a Newcastle fan, since his father hails from the North East originally.

Now 19 years old, Hall has only started once in the Premier League for Newcastle during his loan spell by mid-February.

Regardless, Newcastle have an obligation to buy him at the end of the season for an initial £28m, which will be a long-term investment but currently looks to be above his market value.

That said, manager Eddie Howe claimed in December it is not a certainty that the permanent deal goes through.

Howe said: “You’re probably asking the wrong man, I’m not 100 per cent sure.

“For me, he’s here now, he’s a Newcastle player. But I think there’s certain criteria he has to meet.”

9. Gio Reyna (€20m)

When Gio Reyna began to fall down the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund in the first half of the season, the prospect of a January exit generated a fair deal of enthusiasm from within the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest turned out to be his takers, signing the attacking midfielder on a temporary basis for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

His debut followed within four days, allowing him to follow in the footsteps of father Claudio Reyna (formerly of Sunderland and Manchester City) by taking to the field in the Premier League.

Reyna’s long-term future remains unclear; there is no buying clause in his loan deal with Forest and he actually extended his contract with Dortmund until 2026 before coming to the City Ground.

8. Jack Harrison (€22m)

A total of eight players left Leeds United on loan for top-flight clubs in England and across Europe following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

The penultimate member of that group to do so was Jack Harrison, who joined Everton on August 14, shortly after the start of the new Premier League season.

Injured at the time of his arrival, Harrison had to wait until late September to make his Everton debut, but he has since settled at Goodison Park.

In terms of his future, the winger said in December: “I’ll do what I can this year. I’m focused on this season and having a successful year and then we’ll just have to review options in the summer.

“But like I said it’s a great club and I don’t believe that we’ll be in a relegation fight at the end of the season.”

That same month, his own mother told Everton fans in an expletive message that she hopes Harrison doesn’t go back to Leeds.

While there is no formal option to buy in Harrison’s loan deal, there is believed to be a release clause they can activate to sign him permanently.

=6. Enes Unal (€25m)

Until December, Enes Unal was unable to play for Getafe as he recovered from an ACL injury.

After five comeback appearances for the Spanish side, Unal became the subject of interest from the Premier League, where he had previously been on the books of Manchester City without playing.

Bournemouth brought the striker in on loan on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

He made his debut for the club on February 10 as a substitute against Fulham.

In the build-up, he had told Radio Solent: “When I’m on the pitch, I’m not scared and I will give 100% and I will try to create problems. That’s what I like to do.

“My only objective for the next three months is just to get going and adapt as much as possible.”

Bournemouth have an obligation to buy Unal at the end of the season, but it depends on certain conditions being met.

=6. Nicolo Zaniolo (€25m)

Nicolo Zaniolo could have come to the Premier League in January 2023, when Bournemouth agreed to buy him from Roma, but he snubbed them.

A couple of weeks later, he went to Galatasaray instead, but after half a season in Turkey, another opportunity emerged for him to arrive in English football.

Having originally signed him for Roma – although he wasn’t entirely responsible for the deal, having originally been recommended him without knowing who he was! – Monchi repeated the trick to bring him to Aston Villa on loan.

Galatasaray revealed Aston Villa paid €5m for Zaniolo’s loan, while there would be bonuses on top.

Furthermore, Villa have an obligation to buy Zaniolo depending on conditions, but it seems they aren’t close to being met, since various outlets have recently reported that the Italy international is unlikely to continue at the club.

If he returns to Galatasaray, he will face an uncertain future there too.

=3. Sofyan Amrabat (€28m)

After impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, Sofyan Amrabat was linked with a Premier League move in January 2023, but as it was, he had to wait until late that summer to come to English football.

Manchester United won the race to sign him, doing so on an £8.5m loan from Fiorentina in order to reunite him with Erik ten Hag, who had coached him before at Utrecht.

Initially, Amrabat had to adjust to a different role as an emergency left-back, until eventually getting to play in his preferred midfield position.

His performances have not been too convincing, though, which means it is up for question if Man Utd activate their option to buy him for more than £21m.

It seems more likely Amrabat will return to Fiorentina in the summer, but it will be the final year of his contract there, so he might be on the move again.

=3. Armando Broja (€28m)

During the January transfer window, Chelsea were open to selling Armando Broja in an effort to stay on side with profit and sustainability regulations.

In the end, no one was willing to meet their asking price, so they had to settle for allowing him to leave on loan when it came to deadline day.

There was widespread interest in signing him, but it was Fulham who won the race, taking him across west London.

Per the arrangement between the two clubs, Fulham will pay Chelsea a lower fee the more they use him, effectively ensuring he should get a good amount of gametime.

However, his first couple of appearances for the Cottagers have been as a substitute, prompting manager Marco Silva to recently remind him of the competition for places.

Silva said: “He knows that there will be competition for places. He only arrived last week before the Burnley game.

“The striker who played [Rodrigo Muniz] scored an important goal. It doesn’t matter if he is on a contract or if he is on loan.

“Football players are not stupid. They can understand decisions. One way to deal with the situation is to work hard and show they are better than the other.”

Whether Fulham are the eventual buyers or not, Chelsea supposedly still plan to sell Broja in the summer, but the asking price they will set is still likely to be above what his market value is estimated at.

The Albania international is still under contract with Chelsea until 2028.

=3. Kalvin Phillips (€28m)

Kalvin Phillips always knew moving from Leeds United to Manchester City would be a step up, but he struggled to deal with the magnitude of it, rarely being considered for starts by Pep Guardiola.

Partially in an effort to protect his England space in view of Euro 2024, Phillips opted to leave City on loan in January, joining West Ham for the rest of the season.

After not starting any league matches for City before his move, Phillips instantly claimed a starting place on his West Ham debut.

Reflecting on the past 18 months and his recent change, the midfielder recently told The Observer: “I still loved the game, it just changed my way of thinking a little bit.

“The game wasn’t letting me down but the fact I had nothing to look forward to kind of pushed me away.

“Now I’m here at West Ham and playing, I feel a lot more alive. It’s not starting from scratch, it’s starting afresh.”

Phillips’ future beyond this season remains up for question. Will a northerner want to stay in London for the long term?

All he can do for now is focus on getting some rhythm back into his game.

2. Ansu Fati (€30m)

With all due respect, when Ansu Fati became the successor to Lionel Messi as Barcelona’s no.10 in 2021, few would have predicted he would be a Brighton player a few years later.

But in one of the most eye-catching moves of the summer 2023 transfer window, the Seagulls signed Fati on a surprise season-long loan from Barcelona.

This was a player who had just enjoyed a 51-appearance season with one of the biggest clubs in the world, but now he was joining a Brighton side who had recently earned their first experience of Europa League football.

A calf injury sustained in early December halted Fati’s progress at Brighton after he had scored four goals in his first 14 appearances for them, including in both games against Ajax in the Europa League group stage.

Still only 21, Fati remains under contract with his parent club Barcelona until 2027.

Back in November, The Athletic said all options remain open for his future, but Barcelona might find it difficult to sell him in the summer due to his wages, which would also stand in the way of a permanent Brighton deal.

A renewal of his loan was speculated, but other clubs will almost certainly also be keeping an eye on the Spain international.

1. David Raya (€35m)

Although David Raya‘s move from Brentford to Arsenal is officially a loan, it has always been deemed a permanent move in disguise.

Raya was approaching the final year of his contract with Brentford, so they were looking to sell him in the summer of 2023, but Arsenal proposed taking him on loan in view of a permanent move in 2024.

After renewing his contract by a year to protect themselves, Brentford agreed, meaning they are expecting a windfall at the end of the season.

Initially, there was a belief that Raya would rotate with Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal, but their share of gametime each since indicates that the Spaniard has become Mikel Arteta’s no.1 goalkeeper.

While Arsenal may have big plans as they build a title-challenging squad, they have not forgotten their commitment to the Raya deal, which is widely expected to be the first permanent signing they confirm ahead of next season.

After paying £3m for the loan deal, Arsenal will spend a further £27m to keep Raya on a long-term deal, which despite some doubters could be good value for money.

