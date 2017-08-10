Top 10 new signings to watch in the Prem this season

We select 10 new Premier League signings who will have more than a point to prove this season.

Premier League clubs have wasted little time in making moves in this transfer window, with a number of high-profile strikers among the biggest acquisitions.

You can see all our done deals in the Premier League so far right here.

Here, we profile the 10 new signings to watch out for in 2017-18.

WAYNE ROONEY (Everton)

Manchester United and England’s all-time record scorer is back where it all began after sealing a romantic return to his boyhood club. Now 31, Rooney looked to be on the wane at Old Trafford but the Toffees clearly feel there is plenty left in the tank. It will be fascinating to see if Rooney dispels fears he is done and can get back in the Three Lions picture too.

ROMELU LUKAKU (Manchester United)

Lukaku scored 20-plus goals in three straight seasons at Everton and made no secret of his desire to play for a club competing in the Champions League and challenging for multiple trophies. Long linked with a return to Chelsea, it was United who swooped to sign him for an initial £75million and they hope he can fill the voids left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rooney.

ALVARO MORATA (Chelsea)

The transfers of Lukaku and Morata will be forever linked given the latter was a target for United but has now ended up where the former was thought to be heading, formalities permitting. A prolific scorer in both Spain and Italy, Morata could prove a shrewd transfer for a team seemingly keen to move on from Diego Costa, particularly if he nets more than Lukaku.

JOE HART (West Ham)

Hart is another England regular with a point to prove having spent last season on loan at Italian club Torino. Once considered one of the finest stoppers in the world, the 30-year-old has a reputation to salvage ahead of next summer’s World Cup. Hart, on a season loan with the Hammers from Manchester City, has a serious fight on his hands if he is to be Gareth Southgate’s first-choice option in Russia next summer.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

Liverpool have added another speedy forward to their battery of pacy attackers and Egyptian winger Salah may just be the quickest of them all. It may not have worked out for him at Chelsea but he enjoyed a productive spell, in terms of both goals and assists, at Roma and looks as if he fits the Jurgen Klopp blueprint perfectly.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE (Arsenal)

Long linked with a move to the Premier League, Arsenal finally took the plunge on 26-year-old Lacazette after he scored 37 goals in all competitions last term. The Gunners will not feature in the Champions League next season and doubts persist over Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s future, but Lacazette’s arrival has given their fans a boost.

EDERSON (Manchester City)

Claudio Bravo’s continual struggles were an ongoing storyline at City last term and Pep Guardiola has added presumptive number one Ederson to his squad this summer. The 23-year-old signed from Benfica is regarded as being excellent with his distribution – a key quality for Guardiola – but how do his other goalkeeping fundamentals stand up?

JERMAIN DEFOE (Bournemouth)

The 34-year-old was always destined to move on from relegated Sunderland after scoring 15 goals despite their demotion and Bournemouth – a club Defoe spent time on loan with at the start of the century – won the race for his signature. Can he continue to deliver for a Cherries side determined to build on last year’s ninth-placed finish?

NATHANIEL CHALOBAH (Watford)

Chalobah was considered one of the Chelsea academy graduates most likely to break into the first team but departed this summer having made just one league start. A regular at England’s youth levels, Southgate is a known admirer and a regular run in the Watford team could lead to a senior call-up for the 22-year-old midfielder.

MICHAEL KEANE (Everton)

It was no surprise to see Keane move on from Burnley this summer after an impressive campaign where he broke into the England team too. The £30million centre-back was fancied for a return to Manchester United but has ended up in Merseyside and, at 24, he could be a significant coup for a club that have shown plenty of ambition this summer.

By Press Association Sport