Top agent working on deal to take €70m Man Utd, Spurs target to Milan

Agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly working to bring Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to AC Milan this summer.

Fernandes netted 28 goals and added 14 assists in an impressive 2018-19 campaign, and he was heavily linked with moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, with the Premier League transfer window now shut and Fernandes still at Sporting, the door has been left open for other clubs to make their move.

According to Rai Sport journalist Paolo Paganini, the playmaker’s agent Mendes is working to bring Fernandes to Milan – should winger Suso depart before the window ends.

He said: “Jorge Mendes is working to bring Bruno Fernandes to Milan if Suso leaves.”

Fernandes has already played in Serie A in the past – featuring for Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria – and he was coached by Marco Giampaolo at Samp in 2016/17.

Whether Giampaolo sees the need to bring in another attacking midfielder remains to be seen at this stage, especially given that Fernandes currently has a reported asking price of a whopping €70m.