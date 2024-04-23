Top Arsenal target Ivan Toney told WHY he should snub Arteta and join ‘obvious choice’ Tottenham instead

Major Arsenal striker target Ivan Toney has been told why he should snub the Gunners this summer and move to bitter north London rivals Tottenham instead.

The Brentford frontman will almost certainly quit the club in the summer transfer window as his contract starts to run down, with numerous Premier League sides linked with the England man’s coveted signature.

The 28-year-old is expected to cost in the region of £40million given that his contract is due to expire in 2025, which is half the fee the Bees were demanding when he returned from his lengthy FA ban back in January.

Toney has established himself as a proven Premier League No.9 since winning promotion with Thomas Frank’s men back in 2021, scoring 39 goals in 95 top-flight games so far.

He has also scored once in two caps for his country and is firmly in the running for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

But where he ends up in the summer has been a major topic of discussion since the winter window shut, with the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United all likely to be in the mix.

The Gunners are fully expected to be in the market for a new central striker this summer after utilising Kai Havertz in that position for much of the season in the absence of the often-injured Gabriel Jesus.

However, talkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling has called on Toney to join up with Ange Postecoglou in the white half of north London instead.

Toney the perfect Kane replacement

Stelling does not see Brentford man “as an Arsenal player” and views him as a perfect replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham.

He told talkSPORT: “My next thought is about Ivan Toney. We know, we know, I don’t need to be worried about being disrespectful because we know he is going to be on the move.

“We were talking about Spurs for Eberechi Eze, but Ivan Toney. No, I don’t see him as an Arsenal player, I don’t see him joining any of the top four as they are now.

“Toney is pretty much the finished article, but I think the obvious choice for Ivan Toney is Tottenham.

“I think if they want somebody who is the nearest thing you can get to a Harry Kane, who can influence the game in all areas of the pitch, who scores goals as well, come deep, he can lead the line brilliantly.”

Toney has scored four goals in his 13 games back since his ban and Frank has openly admitted that he expects his talisman to be on the move come the end of the current campaign.

Speaking back in February, Frank told Danish media: “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age.

“Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team. This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”