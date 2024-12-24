Top Barcelona attacking target wants Real Madrid switch instead in hammer blow to Hansi Flick

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams remains one of the most sought after attacking players in European football, but it’s reported that he is favouring a move to Real Madrid over main suitors Barcelona in 2025.

The 22-year-old Spain international has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants for some time, while interest also remains from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal in England.

At this stage, the future of Williams remains uncertain, although it’s reported that French giants PSG have even gone a step further by preparing to activate the player’s €60million release clause, putting them in a strong position to secure his signature.

However, in an unexpected twist, it has been revealed by Real Madrid Confidencial that he is also keen on joining Real Madrid, despite Barcelona’s clear pursuit of him.

The report adds, though, that Real have yet to make a formal offer for Williams and that they are not overly concerned if he moves elsewhere.

Indeed, their current main focus is on strengthening other areas of their squad, as Real look to win an engrossing title battle in Spain that also includes Williams’ Bilbao side.

Nevertheless, the fact that the winger is leaning towards Madrid indicates his desire to play for the club in the future.

In terms of Barcelona, however, they remain the likeliest destination for the Euro 2024 winner, who has also indicated in the past that he would make the switch to Catalonia.

Manchester United have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign left-back Theo Hernandez, who is facing a ‘difficult’ situation at AC Milan.

The 27-year-old French international was left out of the Rossoneri’s starting XI in their last two matches and clubs are preparing to move for him in the January window.

Hernandez’s current contract with AC Milan runs out in 2026. There have been talks over an extension, but negotiations are currently at a standstill and now a battle is brewing for his signature.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly open to selling a 2023 summer signing who has struggled for Premier League game this season as Barcelona consider making a January transfer window move.

The Stamford Bridge outfit coughed up £52million (€62m / $65m) to sign highly-rated France international Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig just under 18 months ago, but he is struggling for Premier League game this season and could well be on the move.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport claims his agent, Pini Zahavi, has approached Barcelona to discuss a possible switch to the Camp Nou.

