Top Bayern Munich star refuses to rule out Barcelona move as contract runs down

Experienced Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has refused to rule out a move to Barcelona amid continued speculation the Catalan giants are keen to sign him.

The versatile Germany full-back, who can also play in central midfield, has entered the final 12 months of his contract in Bavaria and could end up being one of the most sought-after free agents when next summer rolls around.

Manchester United have previously targeted the 29-year-old but are now looking at younger alternatives, while Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

But, speaking about his future ahead of Wednesday night’s heavyweight Champions League clash between Bayern and Barca, Kimmich did not rule out the possibility of moving to the Camp Nou.

“In football, one can never make the mistake of ruling out possibilities. Now, to answer directly, I’m not thinking about it at the moment, but in football you should never rule anything out,” he told reporters.

“It’s certainly strange to play against them. It’s a special moment, it’s always special to play against Barça. We’ve played against them quite a few times in recent years. It’ll be interesting to meet up with Hansi again, and we’re looking forward to it.

“As I’ve just said, playing against Barça is always something very special. I’ve been linked with Barça on several occasions, but it’s not any more special for that reason.

“It’s special because it’s a very important club, with a very rich and successful tradition, and a very good team.”

READ MORE ➡️ The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Kimmich reveals Barca love

Kimmich then went on to speak glowingly about former bosses Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola and his admiration for all things Barca and the Spain national team.

He added: “Barça left its mark on me, and Spain too. They won three major tournaments in a row, and, above all, Xavi Hernández, when I was little, was my idol.

“I always loved watching his games. Then, Pep Guardiola, with tiki-taka, was like a small revolution, because of how they managed to dominate their rivals.

“To this day, he is an example to follow for many clubs, I think.”

Kimmich is certainly making all the right noises if he gets the opportunity to move to Catalonia in 2025. Indeed, the defender will be able to sign a pre-contract with Barca in January if the two parties agree a deal.

Latest Barcelona news: City facing Raphinha competition / Prem duo chasing Araujo

Manchester City have shortlisted Barcelona winger Raphinha as a potential transfer target but will face competition for his signature, while TEAMtalk can reveal his likely next move.

The Brazilian is a consistent starter under new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick and is in fine form, notching 12 goal contributions in 10 LaLiga appearances this season.

Recent reports from Spain have suggested that Man City could look to sign Raphinha if they replace Pep Guardiola with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, who is their top manager target. However, TT understands that the most concrete interest in the player at the moment is coming from the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea are still reportedly monitoring the contract talks of an outstanding Barcelona centre-back as they weigh up moves in 2025.