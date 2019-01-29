Top Benfica prospect poised for West Ham switch

Highly-rated Benfica prospect Mesaque Dju is set to join West Ham, according to reports.

The winger came through the Portuguese giants’ youth system and was part of the Portugal side that won last year’s European Under-19 Championship.

Dju is set to put pen to paper at West Ham on Wednesday and complete a free transfer switch from Benfica, who it is understood will take a share of any future fee received.

The 19-year-old will initially link up with the Hammers’ under-23 side.