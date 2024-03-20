Top Chelsea centre-back target ruled out for up to nine months as Newcastle confirm disastrous news

Chelsea target Sven Botman is out for up to nine months

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, who has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, is expected to be out for “six to nine months” after a scan revealed he needs surgery on a knee injury.

The Dutchman injured his anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester City and had to be substituted late on.

The 24-year-old centre-back will have surgery next week, with the club confirming: “Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Sven a full and speedy recovery”.

Botman initially sustained a knee injury in September which forced him to miss 17 games, including the final five of the Magpies’ Champions League group games. He eventually returned in December.

Newcastle said it was decided not to send Botman for surgery at that stage and he ended up regaining full fitness through a rehabilitation programme.

Botman has started the majority of Newcastle’s matches since his return, but had to be brought off in the 83rd minute of the 2-0 defeat to City.

Newcastle added: “Following further assessment, a scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL during Saturday’s match and he is expected to return to action within six-to-nine months.”

Newcastle suffer more injury heartbreak

It is the latest in a series of crippling long-term injury blows for Toon boss Eddie Howe this season.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope has been out since December with a shoulder injury, while Brazil midfielder Joelinton and England frontman Callum Wilson have also been missing for extended periods.

Botman, who has previously been called up by the Netherlands but has not yet made his international debut, will also miss out on the chance of playing in the Euro 2024 finals.

The latest injury to the Newcastle defender is also certain to bring an abrupt end to Chelsea’s interest in the player – news we brought you recently.

The big-spending Stamford Bridge outfit are in the market for a successor to Thiago Silva in west London and have identified Botman as a serious contender for that role.

However, the devastating news that he will be out potentially until December will almost certainly see them switch their gaze elsewhere.

