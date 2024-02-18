Top Chelsea star told why he HAS to leave as Man City draw demonstrates massive upturn in key area for Pochettino

Thiago Silva (r) has been told his time at Chelsea is up

Jamie Carragher has revealed why Thiago Silva’s days at Chelsea are numbered and that he should quit Stamford Bridge with his head held high while he still can.

Silva hobbled off with a groin injury in Monday night’s win over Crystal Palace and was ruled out of the impressive Premier League draw at Manchester City on Saturday.

He is, however, expected to be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next Sunday, although there is a growing feeling that the 39-year-old should not start the showdown clash with Liverpool.

The outstanding partnership of Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill performed brilliantly at the Etihad to keep City out for 83 minutes before Rodri’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

It was the second time Chelsea have held the reigning Premier League champions this season after the stunning 4-4 contest at Stamford Bridge back in November.

And while City squandered a number of opportunities on Saturday, with Erling Haaland having nine efforts at goal himself, the central defensive performances of Disasi and Colwill cannot be overlooked.

Disasi especially earned acclaim for his efforts, with Carragher naming him player of the match and likening the 25-year-old to legendary Chelsea figure John Terry.

Silva, meanwhile, has been one of the best defenders of a generation and has been outstanding ever since he moved to the club back in 2020. He was even voted Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he has looked like a player finally starting to feel his age in the current campaign and someone that Mauricio Pochettino can no longer rely on.

Time is now up for Thiago Silva

And Carragher has called time on Silva’s excellent career in west London, after watching how well Pochettino’s back line played at The Etihad.

He told Sky Sports: “Last couple of big away games going back to Aston Villa in the [FA] Cup and here today when Thiago Silva has not been involved.

“He’s been brilliant for Chelsea since he’s come in. But I think with his age, his contract’s up at the end of the season and when you see those two players [Disasi and Colwill] in together…

“I think it makes it very difficult for Thiago Silva to come back into the team between now and the end of the season – unless someone gets injured.

“Chelsea have the cup final but I certainly think they have to start building something for the future. There’s not an awful lot to play for after the cup final.

“I think looking at those two in a partnership and maybe another young centre-back in the squad, the days of Thiago Silva playing at Chelsea have got to come to an end.”

While allowing Silva to move on will be a tough decision for Pochettino a Chelsea, the fact that Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are also waiting in the wings gives the Blues a strong defensive foundation to work from over the next five years and beyond.

It now just remains to be seen what Pochettino decides to do for the cup final and whether he trusts Silva to return against the pace and movement of Liverpool’s front three, whoever Jurgen Klopp opts to start with.

