Top England star urged to join Arsenal over Liverpool, as Mac Allister father issues crucial exit update

England ace Ollie Watkins has been tipped to reject Liverpool this summer and either stay at Aston Villa or join Arsenal, while there has been a key update on the future of Anfield star Alexis Mac Allister.

Watkins hit new heights under Unai Emery last season, finishing the campaign with a hugely impressive 27 goals and 13 assists from 53 games. The striker’s form was pivotal to Aston Villa getting into the top four and reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they lost to eventual winners Olympiacos.

Watkins resultantly headed to Euro 2024 to represent England, and he netted a brilliant late winner against the Netherlands to send his nation into the final.

Watkins came on again in the final but it was not to be for the Three Lions as they were beaten 2-1 by Spain.

Emery and Villa will be desperate to work with Watkins again in the 2024-25 campaign after he shone for them last term, though bids could soon start flying in for the 28-year-old.

Chelsea are interested in Watkins as they try to land an elite centre-forward, while Man Utd were tipped to move for him on Wednesday.

Former Liverpool and Villa defender Stephen Warnock has now explained why Watkins should ideally look to remain at his current side.

But if the goalscorer does decide to secure a big summer transfer, then he has been told to pick Arsenal over Liverpool.

Liverpool latest: Ollie Watkins sent advice

“What he [Watkins] has found at Villa is that Unai Emery has improved him as a player – he respects that hugely,” the pundit said during a new interview.

“He knows that working under Emery is the right fit for him. He plays in a system that suits him, which gives him opportunities to score and create goals. The difference now as well is that he’s likely to be playing Champions League football.

“If he goes somewhere else, he may not quite fit in, he might not settle and the new manager’s philosophy could be a different style of football.

“The question is whether he wants medals and to try and win the Premier League. Would he go to Chelsea for that? Would he go to Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool? I’m not so sure he would.

“I could see him moving to Arsenal, but I don’t see him going to City or Liverpool.”

Reds set to keep Alexis Mac Allister

While Watkins is rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar, classy midfielder Mac Allister has been linked with a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid in recent months.

In May, it was claimed that Mac Allister is ‘flattered’ by the fact Madrid want him to succeed from iconic midfielder Toni Kroos.

But the Argentine’s father, Carlos Mac Allister, has attempted to end speculation about a big summer move to the Spanish capital.

“Alexis is performing very well at Liverpool, and this is the important thing to say at the moment,” he said.

“There are no negotiations from Real Madrid with Alexis, and the player will continue with Liverpool next season.

“If future offers arrive to sign Alexis, we will discuss them with Liverpool’s management first.”

