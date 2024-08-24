United States midfielder Tanner Tessmann is set to sign to join top French club Lyon after they agreed a deal with Venezia that includes a €7million ($7.8m) transfer fee.

Tessmann is expected to undergo a medical at the French club ahead of signing a five-year contract, according to reports from ESPN.

The 22-year-old, who has just a year remaining on his contract at Venezia, has already agreed personal terms with Lyon, who are owned by American billionaire John Textor.

The signing comes despite Lyon having assured Ligue 1’s financial chiefs that it would accumulate €100m in player sales this summer in order to avoid any further restrictions from the league’s financial watchdogs.

Tessmann made 20 Serie A appearances for Venezia before they were relegated to Serie B at the end of the 2021-22 season.

However, he was a key contributor as the club was promoted back to Italy’s top division last season, missing just one game while contributing seven goals and adding three assists.

He has made two appearances for the senior US team, making his debut back in 2021.

Tessman has been previously linked with a move to Italian giants Inter Milan, although they considered his asking price too high.

Inter had hoped to land the USMNT star and then loan him back to promoted Venezia for the 2024/25 campaign, but he is now primed to head to France instead.

