Top Five: Big-name players Liverpool could target in January

Jurgen Klopp is widely expected to strengthen Liverpool in the January transfer window. We take a look at five players the Reds could sign….

Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

With questions over the future of Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane set to depart for the African Cup of Nations and Danny Ings facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Klopp is understood to be keen on bolstering Liverpool’s forward line, and Williams fits the bill perfectly.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing across the front line, and earned his first Spain cap earlier this year after catching the eye for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Liverpool were linked with Williams in The Guardian last January, while reports in Spain last month suggested Klopp remains keen on the attacker.

Mahmoud Dahoud – Borussia Monchengladbach

Liverpool were understood to have attempted to sign Dahoud in the summer, only for Monchengladbach to remain firm in their stance they would not sell the midfielder after losing Granit Xhaka to Arsenal.

“All that has done is delay the 20-year-old’s departure, particularly as he has now entered the final the final two years of his contract,” Liverpool expert Tony Barrett wrote for JOE earlier in the season. “Given they have spent much of this summer in talks with his agent, Reza Fazeli, over a new contract for Emre Can, whom he also represents, Liverpool remain in the box seat to sign Dahoud in the future.”

And according to German outlet Die Express, the Merseysiders could make a £26million bid for the Germany Under-21 international in the winter transfer window.

Christian Pulisic – Borussia Dortmund

Another player Liverpool tried to sign in the summer, Pulisic remains on Klopp’s radar after continuing his impressive rise at Borussia Dortmund. The winger, who has the distinction of spending a year in non-league out Brackley Town’s academy, is the great hope of American football…well, American soccer, if we must.

Liverpool have been tipped to renew their interest in the 18-year-old, having failed with an £11million bid in August, especially amid concerns over Barcelona’s courting of Philippe Coutinho.

Klopp is a big admirer of Pulisic who was the subject of an £11million bid from the Reds last summer. #lfc (James Pearce) — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) November 10, 2016

Sardar Azmoun – FC Rostov

Dubbed the ‘Iranian Lionel Messi’, Azmoun has caught the eye with his performances up front for Rostov after helping fire the Russian club to second place last season and notching against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this term.

The 21-year-old has been prolific at international level, scoring 16 times in 22 appearances. Everton, Stoke, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille have all been linked with Azmoun, while The Guardian reported earlier this month that Liverpool’s sporting director, Michael Edwards, is closely monitoring the forward.

Andrea Belotti – Torino

One of the form forwards in Europe in 2016, Belotti has bagged 22 goals for club and country in the calendar year.

The striker, who will turn 23 next month, will reportedly be the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Liverpool.