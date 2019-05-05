Top-four hopes over for Man Utd after Huddersfield draw

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four are over after they could only draw 1-1 at Huddersfield on Sunday.

Poor form meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were always going to be relying on unlikely results elsewhere if they were to seal Champions League football, but few expected them to come a cropper at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Scott McTominay got them off to a fine start in West Yorkshire, but, like so many times this season, United faltered.

An error from the normally dependable Luke Shaw allowed Isaac Mbenza to score his first goal in English football and give Town fans an all-to-rare reason to cheer as a challenging campaign edges towards its conclusion.

Paul Pogba hit the woodwork for the second time as United chased a late winner, but Huddersfield were able to avoid a record-equalling 15th top-flight home defeat thanks to just their 10th home goal of the campaign.

Those statistics highlight why Town were relegated at end of March and the work required at Old Trafford – a summer rebuilding job made all the more difficult by the fact that Champions League football will not be returning.

The Europa League awaits for United as Huddersfield prepare for life in the Sky Bet Championship, although Mbenza’s strike ensured a positive end to the popular Dean Hoyle’s final home match as chairman.