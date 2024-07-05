TT takes a look at seven Germany Euro 2024 stars who could be on the move this summer

Germany have impressed during their run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 and TT has taken a look at seven of their top stars who could end up moving clubs this summer.

After progressing from the group stage undefeated and as the tournament’s highest scorers before overcoming Denmark in the last 16, Germany have been one of the stronger sides at their home tournament.

The host nation share the record for the most European Championship triumphs in the competition’s history with quarter-final opponents Spain. And whoever comes out on top in the last-eight showdown between the pair of three-time winners will emerge as one of the heavy favourites for this year’s title.

While they remain hyper-focused on continental glory with the national team, there are several members of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad who find themselves at the centre of intense transfer speculation.

To that end, here are seven Germany stars who could be on the move at club level this summer…

Joshua Kimmich

With his contract at the Allianz Arena entering its final 12 months, it has been widely expected for several months now that Joshua Kimmich’s nine-year stay with Bayern Munich will come to an end this summer.

The versatile midfielder has won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB Pokals and the Champions League since joining the Bavarian giants from RB Leipzig in 2015, and the 29-year-old re-emphasised his quality last season with six league assists.

Owing largely to his time working under Pep Guardiola previously in Munich, Manchester City were believed to be frontrunners for the 90-cap Germany star, but recent reports suggest Liverpool are closing in on a swoop for Kimmich as they begin their post-Jurgen Klopp era under new boss Arne Slot.

Jonathan Tah

From a player on the cusp of leaving Bayern to one expected to join the 33-time German champions, Jonathan Tah was a key figure in Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side who unseated the Bavarians at the Bundesliga summit last season with an undefeated domestic record.

The experienced centre-back has been at the BayArena for nine seasons, following a move from Hamburg as a teenager. And last term he captained the club to their first-ever top-flight title, anchoring Alonso’s three-man backline and chipping in with four league goals.

Tah is said to be keen on a change of scenery and Leverkusen will reportedly demand up to €30million for the 6ft 5ins defender.

Florian Wirtz

Another Leverkusen star potentially on the move is Florian Wirtz. The dynamic attacking midfielder was one of the breakout stars of the club’s Bundesliga triumph last term, recording a remarkable return of 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 all-competitions games.

The 21-year-old has only bolstered his burgeoning reputation at the Euros, too, where he has started three of Germany’s four games to date, scoring in the 5-1 victory over Scotland in the opening game.

According to reports across Europe, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in Wirtz, who is believed to be valued at around €100m.

Jamal Musiala

Arguably the standout star of the European Championship so far, Jamal Musiala is less likely to switch clubs this summer than the other names listed here, so important is the gifted attacking midfielder to Bayern’s hopes of regaining their Bundesliga crown next season.

Yet reports of serious interest from Premier League clubs in the former England youth international persist. And it’s easy to see why – the 21-year-old is one of the most gifted dribblers and creators in the world in his position. In addition to his three goals already at the Euros, Musiala scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga last term, despite injuries limiting him to just 26 appearances.

With Manchester City and Liverpool said to hold the keenest interests in the ex-Chelsea academy standout, it would take a mammoth offer for Bayern to consider selling their prized asset – reports suggest the bidding would have to start at €120m.

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane is a much more realistic candidate for a Bayern exit. The arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in a £60 million deal has brought the former Manchester City winger’s Allianz Arena future into doubt.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 in a deal worth up to €60 million. Since then, he has been a key figure in three Bundesliga triumphs, two DFB Pokal wins and a FIFA World Club Cup crown, scoring 48 goals and providing 50 assists in 175 appearances.

Despite that impressive productivity, the 28-year-old could be squeezed out by Olise’s signing. A return to the Premier League has been mooted, with Liverpool reportedly interested in Sane as a potential heir to Mohamed Salah on the right side of the Anfield attack.

Chris Fuhrich

Versatile midfielder Chris Fuhrich has featured only fleetingly for Germany so far at the Euros, coming off the bench for an 18-minute cameo in the 2-0 group-stage win over Hungary.

Such truncated game time hasn’t given the 26-year-old much chance to showcase his ability, but the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign certainly did, with Fuhrich scoring eight goals and providing seven assists for high-flying Stuttgart.

His performances for Sebastian Hoeness’ second-placed side have generated strong interest from home and abroad this summer. German publication Bild report that Fuhrich, a lifelong Bayern fan, is keen on a move to Vincent Kompany’s side, while CaughtOffside say Chelsea and Tottenham are weighing up moves for the five-cap Germany man. Fuhrich reportedly has a €26m release clause in his Stuttgart contract.

Maximilian Beier

A rising star of German football, Maximilian Beier only made his senior debut for Die Mannschaft two weeks before the European Championship began. And while he is unlikely to figure prominently at the tournament for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, with just one substitute’s appearance thus far, he is set to assume a prominent role in the near future.

After two seasons on loan with Hannover in the second tier, Beier enjoyed a breakthrough Bundesliga campaign upon his return to Hoffenheim last term, scoring 16 goals in 33 appearances.

With a powerful shot, the ability to create openings for himself with neat dribbling skills and the versatility to play out wide or deeper as a No.10 if required, the 21-year-old is one of the hottest young centre-forwards in Europe.

Reports in Germany claim Liverpool are leading a queue of Premier League clubs interested in the young striker who, due to a release clause in his Hoffenheim contract, is available for £25m.