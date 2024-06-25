Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has commented on rumours that he is preparing to swap Italy for a move to Germany and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Turkey international skipper was linked with an approach from the German giants, with reports back in Turkey suggesting that a proposal pushing €70million was on the way to San Siro.

Calhanoglu was born and raised in Germany, so the links are not that surprising. But the 30-year-old has opted to release a statement on his future via his social media channels.

he said: “In light of recent rumours circulating in the media, I would like to take this opportunity to address the situation directly.

“Until now, I have refrained from commenting on the speculations as my current focus remains as the captain of the Turkish National Team for the EURO 2024.

“However, I believe it is now appropriate to make a clear statement to prevent any further misunderstandings.

“I am extremely happy at Inter Milan. The relationship I share with the club and our incredible fans is truly special.

“Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and I am excited about the prospect of winning more trophies with Inter in the future.

“Once again, right now I am fully concentrated to make the people of my country happy.

“Thank you for your understanding and your support.

“Forza Inter. Your Calha.”

That statement from Calhanoglu is pretty clear about where he sees his future and appears to rule out any hopes Bayern might have about even trying to capture his signature.

The midfielder was signed by Inter as a free agent when released by their city rivals Milan in the summer of 2021 and has flourished in familiar San Siro surroundings, playing in a deeper role for coach Simone Inzaghi.

