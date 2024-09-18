Lucas Vazquez, Axel Witsell and Yarek Gasiorowski will all be out of contract in 2025

After winning La Liga and the Champions League last season, Real Madrid face the prospect of losing three seasoned veterans who’ve helped drive their recent success for free at the end of the current campaign.

But Los Blancos aren’t the only side from Spain’s top flight at risk of seeing significant departures as free transfers next summer – neighbours Atletico Madrid are also on course to be hit by free-agent exits.

Here are seven La Liga stars in the final year of their contracts…

Luka Modric

One of the greatest midfielders of any era, Luka Modric has been a central figure in four La Liga titles and six Champions League triumphs since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham in a £30 million deal in 2012.

And despite having just turned 39 years old, the Croatian legend is still a key figure at the Bernabeu. Although no longer a sure-fire starter for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he made 46 appearances in all competitions for the 15-time champions of Europe last term.

Modric agreed a one-year contract extension late last season, committing to Madrid until the summer of 2025. Whether he decides to stay beyond his 40th birthday or call it quits at the end of this term, his legacy as an all-time Real Madrid great has long been assured.

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal first signed for Real Madrid when he was just 10 years old. And with the exception of a single season spent in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, the veteran right-back has been with the club his entire career.

Matching Modric’s trophy haul, the 32-year-old Spain star has played a part in four La Liga crowns and six Champions Leagues, even scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in last year’s final.

Carvajal, who has 51 caps for La Roja, has expressed a desire to remain at the Bernabeu and it is expected that the player and the club will soon reach an agreement on a new deal.

Lucas Vazquez

Born in Galicia, Lucas Vazquez joined Real Madrid in his teens and, but for a loan spell with Espanyol a decade ago, has been with Los Blancos ever since.

The 33-year-old has rarely been a starter for Madrid when they’ve been at full strength, but the rapid right winger has been a reliable squad option for the side from Spain’s capital, even operating at right-back in recent seasons.

Capped six times for Spain, Vazquez’s extensive list of honours includes four La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, one Copa del Rey and three World Club Cups. He signed a one-year contract extension at the Bernabeu last season, securing his Madrid future until the summer of 2025.

Axel Witsel

Signed on a free in 2022 when his Borussia Dortmund contract expired, Axel Witsel is set to enter the free-agency market once again next summer when his deal with Atletico Madrid runs out.

He has been a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side ever since joining the club, accumulating almost 100 appearances for Los Colchoneros.

The vastly experienced Belgian star – who is equally comfortable as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back – has played 132 times for his country and has enjoyed spells in Portugal, Russia, China, Germany, Spain and his homeland in an itinerate career.

Turning 36 in January, Witsel could add another nation to his list in 2025. After penning a one-year extension last term, he will be a free agent at the end of the current season.

Reinildo Mandava

Another Atletico player heading towards free agency is left-back Reinildo Mandava.

The 30-year-old from Mozambique earned a reputation as one of the best full-backs in Ligue 1 during two and a half seasons with Lille. In January of 2022, with just six months remaining on his contract with the French side, Atletico swooped to sign the former Benfica man in a €3 million deal.

After recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, Reinaldo returned to the Atleti line-up midway through last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 16 La Liga appearances.

Reinaldo is reportedly a target for Juventus and Manchester United.

Yarek Gasiorowski

He might have only made nine senior La Liga starts for Valencia, but Yarek Gasiorowski is already reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old left-footed centre-back has impressed since his senior debut last season, demonstrating a dominant aerial presence at 6ft 3ins, an aggressive approach in challenges and the technical ability to play out from the back.

An under-19 international for Spain, Gasiorowski could become one of the most coveted young defenders in Europe if Valencia cannot tie him down beyond his current contract, which is due to expire next June.

Alvaro Valles

Alvaro Valles was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in La Liga last season as he helped Las Palmas finish comfortably outside the relegations zone.

He ranked in the 87th percentile among goalkeepers in the Spanish top flight when it came to goals prevented versus the expected goals value of shots faced. And, a sweeper-keeper in style, he ranked in the 98th percentile for defensive actions outside the penalty area.

Las Palmas signed Valles from Real Betis back in 2018 and Los Verdiblancos were reportedly keen to take him back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer.

Valles also turned down a €10 million move to Marseille, with his heart set on a return to Betis. The goalkeeper’s former club will reportedly make a move for him on a free when his contract expires next summer.