Top Leipzig star tells Man Utd, Liverpool not to bother chasing him

Germany striker Timo Werner has told Premier League suitors not to bother trying to sign him this summer.

Werner is one of Europe’s hottest properties after shining for RB Leipzig since joining the Bundesliga side in 2016.

He scored 21 goals in 33 games last season and has bagged another 17 in 35 games this campaign.

The 22-year-old also top-scored for at the Confederations Cup last summer, and is set to lead the line for Germany at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Werner has been linked with a potential summer move to both Liverpool and Manchester United, while European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the forward.

Indeed, Werner indicated earlier this week that he would like to play in England at some point in his career, hinting at an interest in a potential switch to Old Trafford.

“Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me,” he told FourFourTwo. “I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.”

However, speaking on Sunday after Leipzig’s 0-0 draw with his old club Stuttgart, Werner stated his summer intentions.

Asked if he would be staying at the club until the end of his current contract – which runs until 2022 – Werner replied: “Next year, definitely, I will stay in Leipzig.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.