Top Ligue 1 talent dreaming of future Man Utd move

Young Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki has admitted he aspires to play for Manchester United one day in the future.

The 21-year-old has become one of the best young talents to emerge in Ligue 1 this season, with the player enjoying something of a breakthrough campaign at Roazhon Park.

And despite only making 15 senior appearances to date, Lea-Siliki has made no secret of his big ambitions in the game.

Speaking to Oust France, and as translated by Sport Witness, Lea-Siliki said: “When I was younger, in my room, I dreamt of big games. I’m a professional footballer, it’s an obsession ever since I could understand.

“I dreamt of Manchester United, of their stadium, of their colours. I grew up with the [Sir Alex] Ferguson years, the Boxing Day games on Canal+, the 95th minute wins.

“I grew up with the Yorke-Cole partnership, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo… Ryan Giggs was a monument until the very end.”

The 21-year-old, however, knows he has a long way to go in the game before achieving his ambitions, and is the first to admit he must remain “clear headed” to realise his potential.

But having made an impression in Ligue 1 this season, it surely won’t be too long before bigger sides begin to take notice.

