Top Liverpool, Arsenal target makes bullying claim against Schalke

Liverpool and Arsenal target Max Meyer’s time at Schalke appears to be coming to a difficult end after he accused the club of “bullying” him.

Meyer has been strongly linked with a move away from the Bundesliga oufit after entering the final year of his contract, and has now revealed that the club’s sporting director Christian Heidel is the main reason he wants to leave.

Heidel confirmed last Thursday that Meyer would ‘definitely’ be leaving the club and insisted that an ‘amicable’ agreement was in place for him to do so.

However, Schalke club president Clemens Tonnies said at the weekend that Meyer and Leon Goretzka, who is heading to Bayern Munich this summer, are on the ‘money train’.

Meyer insists that he is not the case though and has instead pointed the finger at Heidel, as reported by Goal.

“I was never concerned about the money, otherwise I would have accepted the second improved offer,” Meyer told Bild.

“That’s why I find it a mess for Clemens Tonnies to say it on TV as if it were all about money. I simply did not want to stay with Schalke and work under Heidel. It’s all about this. Lately, it just feels like bullying to me.

“I did not want to come out and talk. I’ve just had enough of always reading something about myself, but neither Heidel nor Tonnies talked to me.

“Now they can read how the last two years have been for me at Schalke.”

The 22-year-old, who has been a major target for both Liverpool and Arsenal since last summer, missed Saturday’s draw with Borussia Monchengladbach with a foot injury, although he insists that was ready to play.

“I had a knock on Wednesday, but told the doctor that evening that I could work out,” he added. “I was not hurt. That’s what I said to the coach on Thursday.

“He said before training I should stay and wait until Monday with the training. I have been available since Thursday.”