Adrien Rabiot appears destined to leave PSG either in January or as a free agent next summer after snubbing a highly-lucrative third and final offer to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

The midfielder missed on a place in the France’s World Cup squad and reports in his homeland claim he wants to move on from PSG to step out of the shadows of some of his more illustrious colleagues.

But PSG are desperate to get the player, out of contract next summer, to commit to a new deal, with Thomas Tuchel outlining his importance to his side.

The player has already rejected two approaches from the club to sign a new deal – and it now looks certain he’s trying to engineer a move away from the club after rejecting their third and final offer.

According to Get French Football, PSG offered the 23-year-old wages of €7.2m a year (which equates to £123,000 a week) over a new three-year deal – which would have made the midfielder their third highest earner behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and on a par with fellow midfielder Marco Verratti.

The outlet now believes Rabiot will almost certainly leave on a free transfer next summer – with a number of European powerhouses all circling.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and AC Milan have all been heavily linked with the player, though it is Barcelona who remain favourites to land him – and a January deal cannot be ruled out at this stage.

According to Mundo Deportivo last month, Rabiot is demanding wages of €10million per season, which works out at £170,000 a week. In addition, they say Rabiot is also looking for a substantial signing-on bonus of another €8m (£7.1m) – meaning Barcelona could yet be priced out, given the club are also considering a substantial package to lure Paul Pogba from Manchester United to the Nou Camp.

