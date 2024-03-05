Top Liverpool star aims dig at ‘financially built to win’ Man City: ‘Our trophies will mean more’

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes the club’s success in recent years “means more” than Manchester City’s incredible trophy haul in that time.

City currently remain at the centre of a financial investigation by the Premier League, with 115 charges for alleged offences going back as far as 2009 and up to 2018. If found guilty, the legacy of Pep Guardiola’s successful team could be tarnished, even though the Spaniard only took over as manager in 2016.

Since 2018, Liverpool have been neck-and-neck with the reigning Premier League champions, narrowly missing out on the title in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons by just one point.

They did, however, stop Guardiola’s men from grabbing another Premier League crown in 2019-20 season and are looking to repeat that feat in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell Anfield campaign.

DON’T MISS: The all-conquering XI Liverpool could pick in 2024/25 if Xabi Alonso is appointed manager and with triple swoop on

Despite City winning twice as many major honours as Liverpool (14 v 7) during the respective eras of two of the Premier League’s great managers, Alexander-Arnold has questioned whether City’s trophies carry the same emotional weight as his side’s.

“It’s tough. We’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation,” the Liverpool and England star told Four Four Two.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

Alexander-Arnold confident Liverpool will win out

The two clubs are currently locked in a battle with Arsenal for the league title heading into the final months of the campaign, with City aiming for a fourth consecutive English top-flight title – something never achieved before in this country.

“From the turn of the year, City switch it on and it’s a difficult machine to stop,” admitted Alexander-Arnold “But we’ve shown in the past that we’ve been able to do it and there’s no reason why we can’t go and match them this season. We’re excited to be involved with City and know we’re in a good position.

“I’m sure they’ll be motivated, as are we. It’s going to be an exciting end.”

The two teams will get a chance to lay down a significant marker in the title race when they face off at Anfield on Sunday, although Alexander-Arnold will not be featuring in that game.

The England international is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is not scheduled to be back until the end of the month.

READ MORE: Liverpool told of Xabi Alonso fault that could wreck Klopp legacy, as three-year agreement nears