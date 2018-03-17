Top Liverpool target admits ego is massaged by Real Madrid link

Liverpool’s hopes of landing top summer target Alisson appear to have taken a turn for the worse after he admitted he was flattered by interest from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian keeper finds himself a man in demand this season and reports on Saturday morning claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side were preparing an €80million offer to persuade Roma into an early transfer agreement.

But interest from Spanish champions Real Madrid appears to have piqued Alisson’s interest, and the keeper admits he is flattered by talk that he could be brought in as Keylor Navas’ replacement this summer.

“Those links massage the ego, it cannot be denied,” Alisson told Globoesporte. “People get satisfaction from having recognition. I feel very happy to have that recognition.

“It means that I am doing my job well, that they are watching me.

“Even more so when one hears about Real Madrid.”

Klopp said recently that Liverpool would not be afraid to spend big money this summer to sign the right players, and it seems Alisson will fall into the category – despite Real Madrid’s interest.

The Reds boss said: “When the player is the right player it is not important how expensive he was. He needs to fit in the team, that’s why we paid the price for Virgil [Van Dijk].

“This club will do what we have to do, the owners are ready for that.”

