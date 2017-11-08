Lazio ready to let Liverpool target leave for reduced €25million fee

Liverpool and Juventus could get a huge boost in their chase for a Lazio star, with the Serie A outfit set to drop their price for the player.

Lazio are having a superb season under Simone Inzaghi, with the likes of Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Stefan De Vrij all at the top of their game.

However, it would appear that the Rome-based outfit are prepared to let one of their top men leave on the relative cheap.

In an interview of TMW Radio, Italian sports reporter Niccolo Ceccarini stated: “On De Vrij, it seems like Lazio may have lowered their demands concerning his release clause.

“At 25 million euros, an agreement can be found. As for his salary, Lazio will offer him a big salary which would see him become one of the highest paid players in their team if he renews his deal with the club”.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move for the Dutch defender after missing out on his compatriot Virgil van Dijk over the summer, but Juve remain favourites to land the 25-year-old former Feyenoord star.