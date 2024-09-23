Top Man City star brutally trolls trophyless Arsenal and applauds main nemesis Liverpool instead

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has trolled Arsenal over their lack of trophies and also called out their delaying tactics in Sunday’s epic 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

The north Londoners looked like they were heading for a famous win at The Etihad against their main title rivals from the last two seasons before John Stones popped up to net an 88th-minute equaliser in a thrilling draw.

The match flared up at various points and Silva was left frustrated at Arsenal’s tactics in the second half as they attempted to hold onto their lead with 10 men after Leandro Trossard’s red card just before half-time.

After the game, City playmaker Silva referenced the fact that Arsenal have never won the Champions League in their entire history, and their failure to clinch the Premier League title under Mikel Arteta, with their last top-flight title coming during the 2003/04 campaign.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Silva was clearly having a dig at the Gunners while also heaping praise on ‘different rivals’ Liverpool in the process.

The Portuguese said: “The difference [between Arsenal and Liverpool? I don’t know. Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t.

“Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t. Liverpool always faced us face-to-face to try to win the games.

“So by this perspective, the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool. So yes, maybe a different rivalry.”

Silva hits out at Arsenal dark arts

Silva also felt Arteta’s men played every trick in the book to try and leave The Etihad with all three points and that City were the only team who actually wantd to play.

He added: “There was only one team that came to play football. The other came to play to the limits of what was possible to do and allowed by the referee, unfortunately.

“We’re not happy as we wanted the three points, but personally I’m happy with the way we came to play and faced the game. I’m glad we always enter the pitch to try to win every match.

“We had a goal conceded after the referee called our captain and then didn’t allow him to recover his position.

“The second goal is already their usual block to our keeper allowed by the referee. And then the referee allowed a sequence of time-wasting events.

“The thing that bothers me the most is having a lot of meetings with the FA at the beginning of each season.

“They tell us they will control this kind of situation and will stop them, but at the end it doesn’t have any worth. They say a lot but nothing happens.”

City still pushing for Musiala signing

In other City news, TT can reveal that the Etihad outfit are still firmly in the race to sign Jamal Musiala but that Real Madrid are also pushing to bring him in.

The LaLiga giants consider the Bayern Munich superstar a top target for next summer to strengthen their attack.

However, Madrid’s pursuit of Musiala will not be an easy one, with City and three other Premier League giants interested in him.

Meanwhile, it’s also reported that City are keen to bolster their midfield options and are considering a move for AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders.

The Premier League champions are keen to bring in more cover in the middle of the park amid the uncertainty surrounding star midfielder Rodri.

City’s recruitment staff have drawn up a shortlist of midfield targets and according to reports from Spain, Pep Guardiola has ‘set his sights’ on Reijnders.