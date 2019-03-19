Raphael Varane is reportedly considering his future at Real Madrid and may demand a summer transfer in order to find a fresh challenge.

The France centre-back has won everything during his time at the Bernabeu, including an incredible four Champions League titles with the LaLiga giants.

Varane is known to have a close relationship with compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who has just returned to the club, but that has not stopped him considering his future.

Indeed, the World Cup winner is said to be seriously considering a move away, according to L’Equipe.

Having won 14 major honours at the heart of the Real Madrid defence, Varane reportedly feels that now may be the time take up a fresh challenge.

The 25-year-old is sure to attract all of Europe’s biggest hitters, while Manchester United have led the chase for his signature for some time.

The report goes on to state that while interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the addition of a new right winger his top priority this summer, the fact that Varane could be on the market would certainly appeal to the Red Devils.

Varane’s current contract expires in 2022 so Real are likely to demand a huge fee for the player – somewhere upwards of £85million, if previous reports are anything to go by.

