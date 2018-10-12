Lazio star Sergej Milikovic-Savic admits that he was pleased Jose Mourinho was in the crowd to watch him in action on Thursday night.

The Manchester United boss watched on as Serbia beat Montenegro 2-0, with Milinkovic-Savic coming off the bench to play a part in Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic’s game clincher.

The 23-year-old was linked with a switch to Old Trafford all summer but opted to remain in Rome and penned a new Lazio contract until 2023.

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic – dubbed the new Nemanja Vidic – was the other Serbia star thought to have caught Mourinho’s eye, while United defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic was ruled out of the game with an injury.

After the game, Milinkovic-Savic said: “I am a Lazio player but it is obvious that I was pleased that a coach of his stature came to watch the match.

“I read a little bit everywhere he was here at the stadium to see me play, but that does not mean anything. Maybe he was not here for me, but for someone else.”

Meanwhile, United are said to have shocked Atletico Madrid by meeting the release clause for their defender Lucas Hernandez. Read the full story here…

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.