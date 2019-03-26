Top Man Utd star on 3-man Barcelona shortlist to replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona have reportedly drawn up a three-man summer shortlist after losing faith in star striker Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay hitman has notched 18 goals in 27 La Liga games for the Catalan giants this season but has failed to find the net in any of his six Champions League appearances so far.

The former Liverpool frontman, 32, is scoring less consistently than during his early days at the Nou Camp, prompting speculation that Barca will look to bring in a new central striker this summer.

And according to a report in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, United attacker Marcus Rashford is one of Barcelona’s top targets.

Barca chiefs are said to believe that the 21-year-old has the technical ability required to thrive in LaLiga, although they know that trying to prise the England forward away from Old Trafford will prove incredibly difficult.

Rashford’s current contract expires at the end of next season, which may give Barcelona small hope of getting the player for a reduced fee, although there is an option to extend the pacy attacker’s deal for a further year – as United have done with most of their top stars.

Rashford is reportedly joined on the three-man shortlist by Atletico Madrid’s World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann and Serbian hotshot Luka Jovic, who is also said to be a major Chelsea target.

United will take on Barca in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month, with Suarez currently a doubt for those fixtures.

